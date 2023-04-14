MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines is “stoking the fire” of regional tension by offering expanded military base access to the United States, whose goal is to interfere in China’s affairs with Taiwan, Beijing’s ambassador to Manila said on Friday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Dutch to widen ‘right-to-die’ to include terminally ill children - April 14, 2023
- Italy’s planned bridge to Sicily sees costs ballooning - April 14, 2023
- Canada’s top court upholds Quebec’s ban on homegrown cannabis - April 14, 2023