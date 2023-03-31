By Adrian Portugal FORT MAGSAYSAY, Philippines (Reuters) – Philippine troops staged live-fire exercises with their U.S. counterparts in the Southeast Asian country’s largest military camp as part of army-to-army drills aimed at enhancing Manila’s defence capabilities against external threats.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Belarus’ Lukashenko says Russian nuclear arms needed to deter threats from West - March 31, 2023
- Philippines, U.S. hold live-fire exercises focused on territorial defence - March 31, 2023
- Toyota’s St Petersburg plant handed over to Russian state - March 31, 2023