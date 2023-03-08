(Reuters) -Piedmont Lithium Inc’s shares rebounded from early losses on Wednesday sparked by comments from short seller Blue Orca Capital, which alleged that mining licenses in Ghana obtained by a company it invested in were through what appeared to be “textbook corruption”.
