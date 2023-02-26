MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s opposition plans a mass protest on Sunday against President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s drive to shrink the independent electoral authority, arguing the changes threaten democracy – an accusation he vigorously denies.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY, WTI Oil – Markets React to Rising Prices in the US - February 26, 2023
- Big Tech ‘fair share’ debate set to dominate Barcelona mobile meet - February 26, 2023
- ‘Playing with fire’: Mass protest planned against Mexico electoral overhaul - February 26, 2023