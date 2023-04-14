(Reuters) – PNC Financial Services Group reported an 18.5% rise in first-quarter profit on Friday, as the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes fueled a surge in the U.S. regional lender’s net interest income (NII).
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast:Hovering Near One-Year High Despite Rising Bond Yields - April 14, 2023
- ‘Zero capacity to save’: Argentines buckle under 103% inflation - April 14, 2023
- Parler to shut down temporarily after Starboard buys social media platform - April 14, 2023