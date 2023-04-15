WARSAW (Reuters) – The Polish government has decided to ban imports of grain and other food from Ukraine to protect the Polish agricultural sector, the leader of the ruling Law and Justice Party (PiS), Jaroslaw Kaczyński, said on Saturday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Poland, Hungary ban grain and food imports from Ukraine; Kyiv unhappy - April 15, 2023
- Exclusive-Sri Lanka’s bondholders send debt rework proposal to government, sources say - April 15, 2023
- IMF sees scope for BOJ to tweak yield target this year - April 15, 2023