WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland could give Ukraine MiG-29 fighter jets in the coming four to six weeks, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday, suggesting that Kyiv’s allies were moving closer to an agreement on the next step in their military support for the country.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Microsoft signs licensing deal with cloud gaming provider Boosteroid - March 14, 2023
- Poland may give Ukraine MiG-29 jets in next 4-6 weeks, says PM - March 14, 2023
- Instant View: U.S. Feb CPI increase leaves market guessing on Fed - March 14, 2023