WARSAW (Reuters) – The Polish Foreign Ministry summoned the U.S. ambassador on Thursday about the actions of a television station, it said in a statement without naming the station or specifying what it believes it did wrong.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- German cabin crew union demands inflation bonus from Lufthansa - March 9, 2023
- Poland summons U.S. envoy over TV station’s unspecified ‘actions’ - March 9, 2023
- Turkish top court unfreezes pro-Kurdish party’s bank accounts - March 9, 2023