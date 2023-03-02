By Daria Sito-Sucic SARAJEVO (Reuters) – Poland and Ukraine on Thursday called for international sanctions against Russia’s nuclear energy sector, saying they feared their neighbour may hurt energy security and economies in Europe if attacks on Ukrainian power facilities continue.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Apple blocks update to email app with ChatGPT tech – WSJ - March 2, 2023
- Poland, Ukraine call for nuclear energy sanctions against Russia - March 2, 2023
- Brembo sees 2023 sales up mid-single digits after positive start to year - March 2, 2023