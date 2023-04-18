SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Premium electric vehicle (EV) maker Polestar, founded by Volvo and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, said on Tuesday it expects production of its Polestar 4 to begin later this year in Hangzhou Bay.
