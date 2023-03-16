PARIS (Reuters) – Police fired tear gas at protesters on the Place de la Concorde in Paris, where some 7,000 people demonstrated against the government’s pension changes in a spontaneous and unplanned rally.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- German Chancellor Scholz sees prolonged war in Ukraine -Handelsblatt - March 16, 2023
- Pentagon: Russia likely trying to recover US drone debris in Black Sea - March 16, 2023
- Police fire tear gas at spontaneous anti-pension bill protest in Paris - March 16, 2023