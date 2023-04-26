Policy reversal or consolidation? Turkey needs the former while Egypt needs the latter if the two middle-income countries are to avoid deeper balance-of-payments problems amid elevated global rates.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Policy Reversal in Turkey, Consolidation in Egypt Crucial for Coping With Large External Deficits - April 26, 2023
- March 2023 Sees Surging Durable Goods, Lower Trade Deficit, Rising Inventories - April 26, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU Traders Brace for Upcoming Economic Data Releases - April 26, 2023