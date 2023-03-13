By Jonathan Spicer and Ece Toksabay ANKARA (Reuters) – New polls show the Turkish opposition’s presidential candidate, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leading against President Tayyip Erdogan by more than 10 percentage points ahead of elections on May 14 seen by many as the most consequential vote in Turkey’s
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Biden hosts UK, Australia to reveal anti-China submarine pact - March 13, 2023
- First Republic slumps as additional financing fails to soothe deposit outflow fears - March 13, 2023
- Marketmind: Banks rescued, rates recoil, stress builds - March 13, 2023