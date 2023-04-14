By Philip Pullella VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – Pope Francis confirmed on Friday that in September he plans to go to Mongolia, a country that has fewer than 1,500 Catholics but is strategically significant for the Roman Catholic Church because it borders China.
