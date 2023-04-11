VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – Pope Francis was unconscious when he was rushed to hospital two weeks ago with bronchitis, and could have died, according to an Italian man widely reported to speak to him regularly, who said he last talked to the pontiff on Saturday.
