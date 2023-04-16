By Philip Pullella VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – Pope Francis on Sunday rejected as offensive and unfounded what he called insinuations by the brother of a Vatican schoolgirl who went missing 40 years ago about his predecessor as pontiff, Saint John Paul II.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Pope Francis calls ‘insinuations’ against John Paul II unfounded - April 16, 2023
- China’s Xpeng aims to cut costs with new vehicle manufacturing platform - April 16, 2023
- US Supreme Court considers Christian mail carrier’s refusal to work Sundays - April 16, 2023