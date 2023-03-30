ROME (Reuters) – Pope Francis spent a peaceful night in hospital and medical staff is optimistic about his recovery, Italian news agency ANSA reported on Thursday, after he was hospitalized a day earlier.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Senegal opposition politician handed light sentence, still viable for presidency - March 30, 2023
- US weekly jobless claims rise moderately; fourth-quarter GDP trimmed - March 30, 2023
- Kamala Harris announces Tanzania trade boost during Africa tour - March 30, 2023