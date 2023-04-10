VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – Pope Francis said on Monday he was praying that the Good Friday agreement signed 25 years ago that largely ended violence in Northern Ireland can be “consolidated” to benefit the people of all of Ireland.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Ukraine alters counter-offensive plans after document leak – CNN - April 10, 2023
- Pope hopes N.Ireland accord can be ‘consolidated’ to benefit all Ireland - April 10, 2023
- A punch in the face for Xi caricature: Taiwan air force badge goes viral - April 10, 2023