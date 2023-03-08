By Tom Westbrook SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The dollar was riding high on Wednesday, flung to three-month peaks when Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell surprised investors by warning that interest rates might need to go up faster and higher than expected to rein in inflation.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Powell pushes dollar to three-month high - March 7, 2023
- XRP to Target $0.40 on Renewed Optimism Toward the SEC v Ripple Case - March 7, 2023
- British labour market, and pay growth, slow in February – REC - March 7, 2023