Despite accelerating headline inflation, Australia’s economy is looking good. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will likely hold the cash rate at 4.35% at its next meeting on 5 December 2023.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- DAX Index, FTSE 100, STOXX 600: European Stocks Climb as Inflation Pressure Eases - November 30, 2023
- Pre-Christmas RBA Rate Decision Will Likely Be on Hold - November 30, 2023
- Gold, Silver, Copper Daily Forecast: Market Awaits Key U.S. Data - November 30, 2023