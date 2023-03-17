PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday faced the gravest challenge to his authority since the so-called Yellow Vest protests after his government’s decision to push through a contested pension overhaul without a vote prompted violent unrest overnight.
