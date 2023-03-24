BEIRUT (Reuters) – Pro-Iranian forces in Syria said in an online statement late Friday that they have a “long arm” to respond to further U.S. strikes on their positions, after tit-for-tat strikes in Syria over the last 24 hours.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Pro-Iranian forces in Syria warn they can respond to further U.S. strikes - March 24, 2023
- China detains staff, raids office of US due diligence firm Mintz Group - March 24, 2023
- US strikes Iran-backed facilities in Syria after drone kills American - March 24, 2023