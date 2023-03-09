By Jessie Pang HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong police on Thursday arrested veteran union leader Elizabeth Tang after she visited her pro-democracy activist husband who is jailed at a high security prison, according to a source close to the couple and domestic media.
