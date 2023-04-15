LIVERPOOL, England (Reuters) -The start of the annual Grand National horse race was briefly delayed on Saturday after a large group of animal rights protesters forced their way into the Aintree grounds to disrupt one of the highest-profile sporting events in Britain.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Protesters delay UK’s Grand National horse race, 118 arrested - April 15, 2023
- IMF sees high rates, oil prices and inflation worries in Middle East - April 15, 2023
- IKEA lookalike ‘Swed House’ opens in Moscow to mixed reactions - April 15, 2023