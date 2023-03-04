DUBAI (Reuters) – Worried parents protested in Iran’s capital Tehran and other cities on Saturday over a wave of suspected poison attacks that have affected schoolgirls in dozens of schools, according to Iranian news agencies and social media videos.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Protests break out in Iran over schoolgirl illnesses - March 4, 2023
- Peruvian communities to resume blockade of crucial “mining corridor” - March 4, 2023
- Kenya hit by nationwide power outage - March 4, 2023