By Sarah N. Lynch WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A former leader of the far-right Proud Boys testified to a jury on Wednesday that he had no plan to attack the U.S. Capitol before he entered it with hundreds of Donald Trump supporters on Jan. 6, 2021, attempting
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Proud Boy tells jury he had no plan to attack U.S. Capitol before Jan. 6 - April 12, 2023
- Chevron paid its CEO $23.6 million in 2022 – SEC filing - April 12, 2023
- Dollar, stocks slip after Fed minutes spur recession fears - April 12, 2023