HONG KONG (Reuters) – Prudential’s operating profit increased 8% in 2022, the Asia-focused insurer said on Wednesday, boosted by new insurance sales despite the region battling the coronavirus pandemic.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Instant View: Banking stocks tank again as Credit Suisse woes rock market - March 15, 2023
- Drone crash shows Putin ready to expand conflict zone – Ukrainian official - March 15, 2023
- TSX futures track declines in U.S. peers; economic data in focus - March 15, 2023