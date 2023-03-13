By Guy Faulconbridge MOSCOW (Reuters) – One of President Vladimir Putin’s top allies said on Monday that the United States and Britain were sowing deceptions that a pro-Ukrainian group blew up the Nord Stream gas pipelines on the bed of the Baltic Sea last year.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- South Korean plaintiffs in Japan forced labour cases reject compensation plan - March 13, 2023
- Egypt withholding identity papers from dissidents abroad- rights group - March 13, 2023
- Putin ally says U.S., UK sowing deception over Nord Stream blasts - March 13, 2023