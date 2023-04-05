(Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday told the new U.S. and EU ambassadors in blunt language that their countries were responsible for a dramatic deterioration in relations since Russia sent its armed forces into Ukraine last year.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Ireland to consult public on military neutrality in wake of Ukraine war - April 5, 2023
- Trump, facing criminal charges, calls for defunding the FBI - April 5, 2023
- Tornado strikes southeast Missouri, search for victims underway - April 5, 2023