MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday pointed to record low unemployment and marginally higher real wages as evidence of a gradual economic recovery, while data showed that consumer demand and industrial output dropped in February.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Disney lays off chairman of Marvel Entertainment - March 29, 2023
- Romanian senate decriminalises some graft offences, decision not final - March 29, 2023
- Republican Senator Rand Paul opposes TikTok ban push in Congress - March 29, 2023