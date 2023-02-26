MOSCOW (Reuters) – President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that Russia had no choice but to take into account the nuclear capabilities of NATO as the U.S.-led military alliance was seeking the defeat of Russia.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Putin: Russia must take into account NATO nuclear capability – state TV - February 26, 2023
- New Zealand police search for 8 people still missing after Cyclone Gabrielle - February 26, 2023
- Twitter lays off at least 50 in relentless cost cuts- The Information - February 26, 2023