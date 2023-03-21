(Reuters) – The Kremlin said on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping had held a “thorough” exchange of views during their first day of talks and had discussed Beijing’s peace plan for Ukraine.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes Valparaiso, Chile region -EMSC - March 21, 2023
- French journalist Dubois returns home after Mali captivity - March 21, 2023
- Ethiopia and Eritrea deny US accusations of war crimes - March 21, 2023