MOSCOW (Reuters) – President Vladimir Putin on Thursday urged Russia’s billionaires and business elite to invest in new technology, production facilities and enterprises to help Russia overcome what he said were Western attempts to destroy its economy.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Credit Suisse CEO said bank’s liquidity basis is “very very strong” - March 16, 2023
- S&P Global says banks’ unrealized losses manageable at this stage - March 16, 2023
- Instant View: ECB sticks with big rate hike even as bank fears roil markets - March 16, 2023