MOSCOW (Reuters) – President Vladimir Putin on Thursday called on Russia’s billionaires and business elite to invest in new technology, production facilities and enterprises to help Russia overcome what he said were Western attempts to destroy its economy.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Putin urges business leaders to build new Russian economy - March 16, 2023
- Russia says it may take over Toyota plant in St Petersburg -TASS - March 16, 2023
- Amazon slams $265 million tax order as it seeks to get EU appeal thrown out - March 16, 2023