SYDNEY (Reuters) – Qantas Airways Ltd and Airbus SE will jointly invest A$2 million ($1.34 million) in a biofuel refinery being set up in Australia’s Queensland state that would convert agricultural by-products into sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).
