DOHA (Reuters) – Qatar’s emir said on Sunday he was puzzled by the delay in delivering aid to victims of last month’s earthquake in Syria, adding that it was wrong to abuse humanitarian aid for political purposes, in an apparent swipe at the Syrian government.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Qatar’s emir criticises delay in aid to earthquake victims in Syria - March 5, 2023
- Turkey says working to renew Black Sea grain deal - March 5, 2023
- Factbox-Schedule of China’s annual parliamentary meeting - March 5, 2023