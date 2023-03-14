By Foo Yun Chee LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) – Qualcomm on Tuesday criticised European Union antitrust regulators over their definition of rebates given to Chinese phone makers Huawei and ZTE in the second day of a court hearing aimed at overturning a 242-million-euro ($259 million) fine.
