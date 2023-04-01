(Reuters) – Faced with an increasing number of women defying the compulsory dress code, Iran’s judiciary chief has threatened to prosecute “without mercy” women who appear in public unveiled, Iranian media reported on Saturday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Raisi says hijab is the law in Iran as unveiled women face ‘yoghurt attack’ - April 1, 2023
- Authorities search for more victims after tornado pummels Arkansas - April 1, 2023
- Signing of Sudan political agreement delayed to April 6 - April 1, 2023