(Reuters) – Canada on Friday approved Rogers Communications Inc’s C$20 billion buyout of Shaw Communications after securing commitments to promote competition in a country with some of the highest wireless bills in the world.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Continue to Threaten $2000 Area - March 31, 2023
- Silver Price Forecast – Silver Continues to Show Signs of Strength - March 31, 2023
- Alvin Bragg: Who is the New York prosecutor who got Trump indicted? - March 31, 2023