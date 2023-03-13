By Hannah Lang (Reuters) -New York state’s Department of Financial Services said on Sunday it has taken possession of New York-based Signature Bank and appointed the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp as receiver, the second bank failure in a matter of days.
