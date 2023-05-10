Highlights The regulatory scrutiny on short-selling in the banking sector has intensified. The U.S. Department of Justice has shown an interest in probing this activity. Short-sellers have been raking in profits since the banking crisis emerged. Bank stocks have been in turmoil in 2023, and things could get worse before
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Regulators Raise the Ante on Short Selling Amid Banking Turmoil - May 10, 2023
- Gold, Silver, Platinum – Gold Pulls Back As Traders Take Some Profits Off The Table - May 10, 2023
- EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY – U.S. Dollar Rebounds From Session Lows As Traders React To Inflation Data - May 10, 2023