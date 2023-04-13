PARIS (Reuters) – Renault on Thursday announced a long-term commercial partnership with French start-up Verkor for the supply of electric batteries with an overall capacity of 12 GWh per year, including for Renault’s future compact Alpine model.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Japan stands by cancelled missile alert sent to millions of residents - April 13, 2023
- Renault plugs into premium EV battery deal with start-up Verkor - April 13, 2023
- China to ban vessels from area near Taiwan over rocket debris - April 13, 2023