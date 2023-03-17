By Rodrigo, Viga and Gaier RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – A report detailing Brazilian retailer Americanas SA’s bankruptcy is being prepared by the trustee’s team of over 100 experts and is expected to be presented to a Rio de Janeiro court next Monday, said a source
