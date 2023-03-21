By Mike Stone WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Four Republican members of Congress urged U.S. President Joe Biden to send cluster munitions to Ukraine, alleging in a Tuesday letter to the White House that the administration fears doing so would be seen as an escalation by Russia.
