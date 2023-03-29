By David Shepardson WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Republican Senator Rand Paul on Wednesday opposed efforts in Congress to ban popular Chinese-owned social media app TikTok, which is used by more than 150 million Americans.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Republican Senator Rand Paul blocks bid to ban Chinese-owned TikTok - March 29, 2023
- Honduras President Castro to visit China after cutting Taiwan ties - March 29, 2023
- New York catches up with London to head City’s global centres survey - March 29, 2023