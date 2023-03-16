WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A Republican senator accused Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday of lying about whether President Joe Biden was willing to meet with Republicans to discuss Social Security, a break in decorum that drew an admonishment from the panel’s chairman.
