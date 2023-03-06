(Reuters) – Some 40 fishermen were evacuated from a drifting ice floe and work continued to rescue more in difficult weather conditions on the Sakhalin island, Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations said on Monday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Sydney swelters through autumn heatwave, bushfire threat looms - March 6, 2023
- Rescuers evacuate 40 fishermen from ice floe on Russia’s Sakhalin - March 6, 2023
- Five Things to Know in Crypto Today: FUD Floods the News Wires - March 6, 2023