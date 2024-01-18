We can expect the Federal Reserve to continue its narrative of rate cuts beginning around the end of the second quarter of this year, with an expected three rate cuts totaling 75 basis points.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- FP Markets Webinar for January 31: Explore TradingView with FP Markets Market Analyst Aaron Hill - January 18, 2024
- Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Continues to Bounce Around - January 18, 2024
- AUD/USD Forecast – Australian Dollar Continues to Test Support - January 18, 2024