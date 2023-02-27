LONDON (Reuters) – Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will announce a new Brexit deal for Northern Ireland on Monday if the two can agree final details during lunchtime talks in Britain.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- U.S. retailers’ ocean shipping price woes ending as new delays threaten - February 27, 2023
- Ultra-conservative Israeli minister quits, will back Netanyahu in parliament - February 27, 2023
- U.S. FTC seeks to block ICE’s $13 billion takeover of Black Knight – Politico - February 27, 2023