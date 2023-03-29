By David Stanway SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Rapidly melting Antarctic ice is dramatically slowing down the flow of water through the world’s oceans, and could have a disastrous impact on global climate, the marine food chain and even the stability of ice shelves, new research has found.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- U.S. Senators slam Starbucks’ ex-CEO Schultz over ‘union busting’ - March 29, 2023
- Sergio Ermotti returns as UBS CEO to steer Credit Suisse takeover - March 29, 2023
- J&J bows out of RSV vaccine race after scrapping trial - March 29, 2023